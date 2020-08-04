Huge explosion rocks Beirut
Rescue workers help an injured man at the explosion scene. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.
A Lebanese soldier directs an injured sailor to evacuate the explosion scene.
People evacuate wounded after the massive explosion.
Injured people stand after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
A Lebanese soldier, right, checks injured men who sit inside an ambulance at the explosion scene.
Civilians carry a victim at the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon.
The aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday.
Two injured men lie on the ground, waiting for help at the explosion scene.
People help a man who was wounded in a massive explosion.
Lebanese man helps an injured man who was wounded.
Two injured men lie on the ground, waiting for help at the explosion scene.
Smoke rises from a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday.
Sailors evacuate their damaged ship which dock near the explosion scene that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.
Windows of the Lebanese Government Palace are seen damaged after an explosion hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.
People evacuate those wounded in a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday.
Wounded people are evacuated.
Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.
An injured man is evacuated from the scene.
Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.
    Washington — President Donald Trump said U.S. military generals have told him that they “seem to feel” the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a “terrible attack” likely caused by a bomb.

    Trump was asked why he called it an attack and not an accident, especially since Lebanese officials say they have not determined the cause of the explosion. He told reporters at the White House: “It would seem like it based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that it was. This was not a — some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of a event. … They seem to think it was a attack. It was a bomb of some kind, yes.”

    Trump offered condolences to the victims and said the United States stood ready to assist Lebanon. “It looks like a terrible attack,” he said.

    A Pentagon spokesman declined to comment on the matter Tuesday night, referring questions back to the White House.

    The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. In addition to those who died, more than 3,000 other people were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.

    The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but initial reports suggested a fire had detonated a warehouse at the port. Abbas Ibrahim, chief of Lebanese General Security, said it might have been caused by highly explosive material that was confiscated from a ship some time ago and stored at the port. Local television channel LBC said the material was ammonium nitrate.

    Witnesses reported seeing a strange, orange cloud like that which appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after an explosion involving nitrates.

    –-

    Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue in Beirut and Deb Riechmann in Washington contributed to this report.

