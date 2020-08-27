Report: Disney guest accused of threatening guard over masks

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, Fla. – A man hit a security guard in the head and threatened to kill him at Epcot theme park when he was asked to follow Disney World’s mask rules, sheriff’s officials said.

Enrico Toro, 35, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with misdemeanor battery, an Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report said.

“We expect guests to treat our cast members with courtesy and respect, and while the vast majority of guests have adapted to our new measures, this unfortunate case required law enforcement,” Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger said in a statement.

According to deputies, Toro, his wife and three children arrived at Epcot’s security area wearing “improper masks” about 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 14, an arrest report said. They returned to the car and came back to security again. One child still wore a mask didn’t fit Disney’s rules.

Toro “began cussing” and said, “Call the police. They will have to shoot me to leave,” the arrest report said.

The security guard reached for his phone to notify a supervisor of the escalating situation when Toro struck the guard’s head with an “open hand,” the report said.