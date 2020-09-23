Fauci: Scientists may know about vaccine by Dec

The Detroit News

Washington – Dr. Anthony Fauci says by the end of this year government scientists should know whether they have a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19.

Fauci is among top officials testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee on Wednesday.

As the government’s leading infectious disease expert, Fauci has been a realist about the dangers of the coronavirus but also optimistic about the prospects for a vaccine. Fauci says people who recover from the virus develop antibodies against it, which gives him confidence a vaccine that triggers the immune system will work.

Fauci says several kinds of vaccines are in final-stage testing in the U.S. A single-dose candidate is the most recent trial, which requires thousands of volunteers.

Here''s what you need to know about the virus outbreak

– More virus-related restrictions in store for hard-hit Madrid

– 200,000 dead in the US as Trump vilifies science, prioritizes politics

– India adds 83,347 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

– Johnson & Johnson to begin huge study to see if a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus. It will test 60,000 volunteers in various countries.

– Israel has reported a new record level of daily cases of coronavirus as government officials planned to discuss tightening a new nationwide lockdown.

– One of just four doctors managing the COVID-19 unit at a Sierra Leone hospital is also trying to provide quality care for those afflicted with other infectious diseases.