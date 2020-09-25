Ron Paul hospitalized after medical incident

Nicole Cobler

Austin American-Statesman

Austin, Texas – Ron Paul, the former Republican congressman from southeast Texas and presidential candidate, was hospitalized Friday after suffering an apparent medical incident while speaking during a video livestream.

Following reports that the 85-year-old was admitted to a Texas hospital for "precautionary reasons," Paul tweeted a photo from his hospital bed.

"Message from Ron Paul: ‘I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern,’" the tweet read.

Video posted on Twitter showed Paul interviewing a guest on video when his speech began to slur and his words became garbled.

Paul unsuccessfully ran for president three times: as the Libertarian nominee in 1988 and then as a Republican candidate in 2008 and 2012.

Paul was a physician, who served as a congressman for 23 years, first in the 22nd Congressional District and then the 14th Congressional District from 1997 to 2013.

He is the father U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, whose office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Thank God, Dad is doing well," Rand Paul tweeted. "Thank you for all your prayers today."