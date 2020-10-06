SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stephen Miller becomes latest Trump staffer to test positive

Christopher Anstey
Bloomberg
The number of White House staff infected with the coronavirus continues to rise, with a senior adviser, Stephen Miller, along with a press officer joining one of President Donald Trump’s valets and a military aide in testing positive. The most senior U.S. military officer entered quarantine.

Trump returned to the White House Monday evening after a four-day stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for Covid-19. Aides hope to keep him at the presidential residence and away from the Oval Office but are uncertain how long that will last, according to people familiar with the matter.

