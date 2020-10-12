California investigates unofficial ballot drops

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Trump has railed against ballot drop boxes and so-called ballot harvesting, but California Republicans have embraced both in a strategy that may be against state law.

The Orange County Register reports that unauthorized ballot drop boxes have been spotted in Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange County in party offices, candidate headquarters and churches, often with the words “official ballot drop off box” on them.

The Fresno County Republican Party even posted a list of “secure” ballot collection sites on its website that included local businesses, gun shops and its own headquarters.

Neither the locations or the drop boxes themselves are approved by county elections officials, and Secretary of State Alex Padilla said they are against state law, which require officials follow strict guidelines to establish a chain of custody for ballots in drop boxes.

On Twitter, the California Republican Party has defended the practice, noting that state law allows volunteers and campaign workers to collect ballots and turn them in at polling places.