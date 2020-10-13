SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cut cable shuts down Virginia’s online voter registration

Associated Press
Richmond, Va — A severed fiber optic cable shut down Virginia’s online voter registration system Tuesday, the last day to register before the November general election.

The Virginia Department of Elections said in statement on Twitter that a “fiber cut” was affecting connectivity for multiple agencies, including the citizen portal and registrar’s offices. The state also said technicians were working to repair the problem.

In this Sept. 18, 2020 file photo, Alexandria residents wait in a socially distance line to cast their ballots for the November presidential election on first day of early voting in Virginia, at the Voter Registration Office in Alexandria, Va.

Andrea Gaines, a department spokeswoman, said in an email that the cut occurred in the Chester area near Route 10.

“This has affected the department’s citizen portal along with local registrar’s offices across the Commonwealth,” she said. “Verizon technicians are on site and working to repair the cut; updates will be provided as work progresses.”

The Washington Post reported that election officials in northern Virginia have been forced to register voters using paper forms.

