Message of unity replaces torched Biden-Harris farm display

Associated Press
Dalton, Mass. – A stack of hay bales on a Massachusetts farm decorated in support of the Democratic presidential ticket that was burned down has been replaced with a similar display with a different message.

Farmer Dicken Crane stands beside wrapped hay bales Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, painted with the messages "Love, Unity, Respect" and "VOTE" that he constructed at his farm in Dalton, Mass.

The original display at Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton featured 19 wrapped hay bales painted with the words “USA” and “VOTE” along with the names of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

A man is accused of burning it down on Friday evening.

The new, nearly identical stack of hay bales now says “Love, Unity, Respect” and features a pair of U.S. flags, a globe and the word “VOTE.”

Farm owner Dicken Crane told The Boston Globe he decided on the new message after seeing the widespread attention drawn by his first display.

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by Megan Whilden shows a stack of hay bales that were painted to show support for the Democratic presidential ticket on fire in Dalton, Mass.

“We really didn’t want to increase the divisiveness around the election,” Crane said Monday. “It’s a message that we really hope this country is about. If we respect unity and love, it makes the names on the political message less important.”

The man suspected of setting fire to the original sign is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

