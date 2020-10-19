Canada extends non-essential US travel ban until Nov. 21

Kait Bolongaro

Bloomberg

Canada prolonged its ban on non-essential U.S. travel for another month in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, with both countries in the grips of a second wave.

Restrictions along the world’s longest undefended border – which began in March – will remain in place until Nov. 21, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced Monday. “Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe,” he said in a tweet.

An exception for trade means most commerce between the two nations continues. Hard-hit airlines and the battered tourism sector are nonetheless pressuring Justin Trudeau’s government to loosen restrictions.

The prime minister signaled in a radio interview last week that his government would like to keep the U.S. border closure in place until the coronavirus is under control.