Supporters stranded hours after Trump’s Omaha rally ends

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Bloomberg

President Donald Trump’s supporters waited as long as three-and-a-half hours in the freezing cold to get home after a rally in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday night.

Because parking was located far from the rally site at Eppley Airfield, many attendees had to take buses to and from the site. But roads were jammed, leading to long delays.

According to Omaha Scanner, a local news outlet that monitors police radio, at least seven people were taken to the hospital.

Reporters at the rally noted long lines of Trump supporters waiting for the buses, with many huddling for warmth as the temperature dropped. Though the president left shortly after 9 p.m., the rally site wasn’t clear of supporters until 12:30 a.m.

Trump, who spoke Tuesday afternoon in Michigan, was in Omaha because Nebraska awards one elector in its congressional district, which could be crucial if the race is close.