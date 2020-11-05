Biden’s Nevada lead grows in latest results

Laura Bliss

Bloomberg

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the presidency, while President Donald Trump’s path to re-election has narrowed. Biden needs a win in one more state – Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada or North Carolina – provided that other race calls stand.

But Trump has sought a recount in Wisconsin, filed lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia and complained about various states’ counting procedures.

New election results from the Nevada Secretary of State showed Biden’s lead over Donald Trump to 11,787 votes, or roughly 1 percentage point.

The fresh numbers included tens of thousands of mail-in and provisional ballots counted in Clark and Washoe Counties, home to Las Vegas and Reno respectively. They come after a day of whiplash with both county and state officials initially promising new numbers only to later advise that they would appear on Thursday.

Democratic stronghold Clark County has drawn particular attention; Hillary Clinton won the county by 10.7 percentage points in 2016, and won the state by 2.4 percentage points.

Trump’s campaign announced a lawsuit alleging voter fraud at the Clark County Election Department shortly before latest results were announced. The lawsuit will claim that thousands of people cast ballots in the election who no longer live in the state. It follows other Trump campaign lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The state has not released official data on how much of the vote has been counted so far. No matter what, the numbers will not be final until the state’s final canvass on Nov. 16. Mail-in ballots postmarked on Election Day are accepted by clerks until Nov. 10, while rejected ballots can be cured by voters until Nov. 12. –