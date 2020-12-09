SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.

3 workers injured, 2 missing in collapse of Ohio power plant

Associated Press
View Comments

Three workers were hospitalized and two were unaccounted for after a power plant that was being demolished in Ohio collapsed Wednesday, authorities said.

Rescuers had to dig for hours to free one of the workers from the rubble at the Killen Generating Station, Adams County Sheriff Kim Rogers said. Rogers said that worker was conscious.

The Killen Generating Station, a closed power plant in Adams County, Ohio, collapsed Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Several workers were unaccounted for and one was taken to a hospital after the power plant that was being demolished collapsed Wednesday.

It was not clear what caused the collapse.

“Next week, they were preparing to take that building down and those stacks. So this was some kind of preparation to take that building down,” the sheriff said.

The Killen Generating Station, a closed power plant in Adams County, Ohio, collapsed Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

There was no word on the condition of the injured and authorities have not released any names.

Rescue crews remained on the scene.

The coal-fired generating station opened in 1982 and was closed in May 2018.

View Comments