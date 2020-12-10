Trump wants to weaken school meal nutrition rules

Alfred Lubrano

Philadelphia Inquirer

Philadelphia — In their last days in office, Trump administration officials are trying to reduce nutrition requirements for school meals, seeking to undo changes initiated by the Obama administration a decade ago.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it wants to allow school districts to be more “flexible” with rules that previously stipulated 100% whole grains, reductions in sodium levels and a switch to fat-free flavored milk.

The Trump administration would halve whole-grain requirements to 50%, do away with sodium-reduction targets and re-introduce 1% chocolate milk.

The administration’s stance, which critics say would make school meals less healthy, is seen as yet another slap at President Barack Obama, as well as at former first lady Michelle Obama, who championed nutrition standards and helped inspire the bipartisan Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, whose 10-year anniversary is next week. Over the last four years, President Donald Trump has made no secret of wanting to reverse his predecessor’s accomplishments.

Anti-hunger advocates say the rule change will disproportionately affect low-income children who depend on school meals for balanced nutrition.

“It’s yet another example of the Trump administration ignoring science,” said Kathy Fisher, policy director of the nonprofit Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger, which helps connect people in need to food programs. “Medical professionals and nutritionists helped create these rules years ago because they’re best for kids.

The USDA says food rules for school meals should change because data shows that 25% of nutrients are currently being “wasted.” Children don’t like the healthier options, the USDA says, and many simply aren’t eating what’s being served, according to a spokesperson: “If they are not eating, children are not benefiting, and we don’t want to let that happen on our watch.”

Fisher disagreed, saying that research shows that kids have grown accustomed to more healthful foods. She also pointed out that Trump has attempted to undercut kids’ nutrition before by recommending slashing food stamp benefits (now known as SNAP, for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance) three times.

USDA said the administration is balancing the needs of various groups to offer what’s best for American students.

“USDA is committed to working with states, school nutrition professionals, private industry, and other stakeholders to develop a forward-thinking strategy that ensures school nutrition standards are both healthful and practical,” the spokesperson said.

“(The agency) will continue to listen to our stakeholders and provide … technical assistance where needed to ensure their … success in running these critical nutrition assistance programs.”

In 2017, his first year in office, Trump tried to change the Obama-era grain, sodium and milk stipulations, but was later rebuffed by a federal judge who, ruling on a technicality, said the administration had not altered the guidelines in the proper manner.

The administration is racing to make changes before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. To get its rule promulgated, the administration must hold yet another comment period that will last until Christmastime.

Then it must be written and ready to go before Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.