Sources: Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief

Michael Balsamo and Jonathan Lemire

Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg to head the transportation department, according to three people familiar with the plans.

Buttigieg, one of Biden’s rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, was a breakout star of the primaries, sharing victory in the nation’s first caucus with Bernie Sanders. He suspended his campaign before Super Tuesday and endorsed Biden.

Biden has compared the 38-year-old Buttigieg to his late son, Beau, saying there's no higher compliment he could pay anyone. If approved by the U.S. Senate, he would be the youngest member of the Biden cabinet, which to date is overwhelmingly staffed by Obama-era veterans over the age of 50.

The three people confirmed the news to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they didn't want to publicly preempt the president-elect's announcement.

The Transportation Department helps oversee the nation’s highway system, planes, trains and mass transit and is poised to play a key role early in the incoming administration.

A Midwesterner, Buttigieg has ties to a region that still dominates the U.S. auto industry and is looking to transition from traditional auto manufacturing to a hub of electric and autonomous vehicle production.

However, the position would be Buttigieg's first time holding federal office and he has little experience specific to the transportation sector.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, told The Detroit News via text she's "very pleased" with his appointment. Despite his inexperience with transportation, she added, he will "be an advocate who will fight for keeping us at the forefront of innovation and technology," keeping jobs in the U.S., bringing back some of those that have been offshored, and supporting workers and the environment.

Buttigieg understands state and local government, Dingell said, "which is critical to fixing our very broken infrastructure." He'll be able to work with state, city and county officials, "which will be very important," she added.

Biden has pledged to spend billions making major infrastructure improvements and on retrofitting initiatives that can help the U.S. battle climate change. He also wants to immediately mandate mask-wearing on airplanes and public transportation systems to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Infrastructure spending can be a bipartisan issue, and President Donald Trump spent years promising to push a major bill through Congress that never materialized. Instead his administration moved to soften carbon emissions standards that Biden's team will likely work to undo as part of the broader commitment to slowing global warming.

If approved by the Senate, Buttigieg would be first openly gay confirmed member of a presidential cabinet. The LGBT Victory Institute, a nonprofit group advocating for the election of openly gay government officials, released a statement Tuesday calling the nomination "a new milestone in a decades-long effort to ensure LGBTQ people are represented throughout our government."

The once most frequently mentioned early pick to head the Transportation Department, President Barack Obama's former chief of staff and ex-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, sparked strong pushback from top progressive activists. Emanuel, also a former congressman, helped oversee the Obama administration's distribution of tens of billions of dollars in transportation spending as part of a massive stimulus bill approved following the financial crisis — but now seems unlikely to take any position in Biden's administration.

His chances faded after progressives and civil rights leaders were very critical of Emanuel's handling of the high-profile police shooting death of Laquan McDonald, a Black teenager killed by a white officer, during his time as Chicago’s mayor.

Washington Correspondent Riley Beggin contributed.