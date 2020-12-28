Ghislaine Maxwell judge rules she must stay behind bars

Bob Van Voris

Bloomberg

Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will remain behind bars as she fights U.S sex-trafficking charges, after a New York judge turned down her renewed request to be released on bail.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan Monday rejected Maxwell’s proposal that she be released on a $28.5 million bond, ruling that it doesn’t provide sufficient security that the former girlfriend of money manager Jeffrey Epstein will show up for trial.

Maxwell, who holds citizenship in the U.K. and France in addition to the U.S., is being held in a federal lockup in Brooklyn, New York. She offered to waive extradition if she were to run and argued that she’s exposed to an unacceptable risk of infection to Covid-19 in jail.

“The court concludes that none of the new information that the defendant presented in support of her applications has a material bearing on the court’s determination that she poses a flight risk,” Nathan said in a written two-page order.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail last year while he was awaiting trial on his own charges of trafficking in girls. His death was ruled a suicide. Maxwell had proposed a bail package backed by $22.5 million in assets, co-signed by her husband who has not been identified in public court filings.

The case is U.S. v. Maxwell, 20-cr-00330, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).