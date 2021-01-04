Lawyer alleging election fraud could face disciplinary action

David Yaffe-Bellany

Bloomberg

A federal judge in Washington dismissed as meritless a lawsuit seeking to block Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory and said he was considering referring the lawyer who brought the case for disciplinary action.

U.S. District Judge Jeb Boasberg tossed the suit filed by Erick Kaardal, a Minneapolis attorney for the Amistad Project, a conservative group representing voters in the swing states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, saying it was riddled with errors and allegations based on debunked conspiracy theories.

“Their failure to make any effort to serve or formally notify any Defendant – even after reminder by the Court in its Minute Order – renders it difficult to believe that the suit is meant seriously,” Boasberg wrote, adding that he was considering an order that might lead to disciplinary action against Kaardal. “Courts are not instruments through which parties engage in such gamesmanship or symbolic political gestures.”

Kaardal didn’t immediately return an email requesting comment.

Since the election, the Trump campaign and other conservative organizations have filed dozens of failed lawsuits attempting to overturn the results based on debunked conspiracy theories. Boasberg is among the first, if not the first, to threaten to discipline a lawyer seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Boasberg, who was appointed by Barrack Obama in 2011, said the Amistad Project’s lawsuit had skipped important procedural steps in the litigation, including notifying the defendants.

When the litigation has concluded, the judge said, the court would determine whether to issue an order to “show cause why this matter should not be referred to its Committee on Grievances for potential discipline of Plaintiffs’ counsel.”