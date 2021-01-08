1 apparently dead in police shooting near Minneapolis

Associated Press

Robbinsdale, Minn. – State and local investigators were at the scene of an apparent fatal police shooting in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale on Friday, but hours after the incident, authorities still had not said what happened.

One person apparently died during the confrontation. A photo taken by the Star Tribune shows investigators at the scene and what appears to be a body in the street covered by a white sheet or tarp.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Robbinsdale Police Department didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Video taken from a couple blocks away by a man who lives nearby shows at least four police vehicles surrounding a dark pickup truck that was turned sideways, apparently on the boulevard. Officers stood outside their vehicles, at least some with guns drawn and arms outstretched.

At one point, someone can be seen running toward officers and waving an arm as officers back away with guns drawn. Three gunshots then ring out before the video ends.