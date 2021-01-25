SUBSCRIBE NOW
Biden looks to speed up putting Tubman on $20 Bill, Psaki says

Josh Wingrove and Mario Parker
Bloomberg
The U.S. Treasury Department will resume Obama-era plans to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill and President Joe Biden wants to accelerate the process, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

“We’re exploring ways to speed up that effort,” she said at a briefing for reporters.

A bronze statue of abolitionist Harriet Tubman is seen ahead of its unveiling at the Maryland State House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Annapolis.

The Trump administration slowed plans to replace President Andrew Jackson’s portrait on the $20 with Tubman, the former slave who helped free others in the 19th century using the Underground Railway.

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced in 2019 that $20 bills with portraits other than Jackson wouldn’t circulate until 2028, and he declined to commit to placing Tubman’s picture on the currency.

