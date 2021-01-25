Biden looks to speed up putting Tubman on $20 Bill, Psaki says

Josh Wingrove and Mario Parker

Bloomberg

The U.S. Treasury Department will resume Obama-era plans to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill and President Joe Biden wants to accelerate the process, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

“We’re exploring ways to speed up that effort,” she said at a briefing for reporters.

The Trump administration slowed plans to replace President Andrew Jackson’s portrait on the $20 with Tubman, the former slave who helped free others in the 19th century using the Underground Railway.

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced in 2019 that $20 bills with portraits other than Jackson wouldn’t circulate until 2028, and he declined to commit to placing Tubman’s picture on the currency.