Official: Democrats OK tightened income limits for relief

Alan Fram

Associated Press

Washington – President Joe Biden and Democrats agreed Wednesday to tighten the upper income limits at which people could qualify for stimulus checks, a Democratic official said, a major concession to moderates as party leaders prepared to move their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill through the Senate.

The COVID-19 relief measure Senate Democrats planned to unveil will also retain the $400 weekly emergency jobless benefits that were included in a House-approved version of the legislation, the official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal Democratic conversations.

As part of Democrats’ legislative thrust against the pandemic and resulting economic slowdown, individuals earning up to $75,000 – and couples up to $150,000 – would get $1,400 checks per person.

The version the House approved last Saturday would gradually phase down those amounts and disappear completely for individuals making $100,000 and couples earning $200,000.

But under Wednesday’s agreement, those checks would end for individuals making $80,000 and couples earning $160,000, the official said.

But Biden and party leaders stood firm and will retain the $400 weekly emergency jobless benefits. Moderates want to trim those payments to $300 per week.