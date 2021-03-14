6 people injured after car collides with train in Phoenix

Cheyanne Mumphrey

Associated Press

Phoenix — At least six adults were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries after a vehicle crossed the track lines and hit the light rail passenger train in downtown Phoenix, causing it to derail, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to the crash on Washington Street and 11th Street on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

More than 10 people were on the passenger train when it crashed, according a reporter from The Associated Press who witnessed the accident. The six-car train lifted off the tracks as it attempted to make a right turn and crashed into a fence setup for nearby construction. Five of the six train cars derailed.

Phoenix firefighters said emergency crews “de-energized” the tracks so they could investigate the crash, KPHO-TV reported.

The crash occurred in an urban area directly across the street from Superstition Meadery, a mead and food pairing restaurant. The one-way street is currently closed.

“Due to an incident on the tracks trains are unable to service stations between 38th St/Washington and Roosevelt/Central Ave. A bus bridge is being deployed to transport riders between these two stations. Trains are experiencing 15-20 minute delays,” Valley Metro officials said in a post on Twitter.