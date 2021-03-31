Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested

Michael R. Sistak

Associated Press

New York — The suspect wanted in a brutal attack of an Asian American woman has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime, according to the New York Police Department.

The arrest, posted on the NYPD Hate Crimes' Twitter account early Wednesday, comes after a man was seen on video kicking and stomping the woman near New York City's Times Square on Monday.

In a separate statement, police identified the man as Brandon Elliot, 38, of New York City and said he faces charges of attempted assault as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault.

The 65-year-old woman, whose name has not been made public, was walking in midtown Manhattan, a few blocks from Times Square, when a man approached her and kicked her in the abdomen, knocking her to the ground, police said.

The man then stomped on the woman’s face several times while hurling anti-Asian sentiments at her before casually walking away, police said. The woman was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

Surveillance video released by police showed two people who appeared to be security guards at a nearby building standing by and failing to intervene. They’ve been suspended pending an investigation. Their union said it had information that they had called for help immediately.