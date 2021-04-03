3 people dead, 4 injured in shooting at NC house party

Julian Shen-Berro and Gerard Albert

The News & Observer

Wilmington, N.C. – A shooting at a house party in Wilmington left three people dead and injured four others, according to police.

The Wilmington Police Department said Saturday that it was investigating a shooting that took place just after midnight.

Officers were sent to 718 Kidder St. after shots were fired, and on arrival discovered “a gunfight had erupted inside the home,” police said in a news release.

Seven people were struck by gunfire, and three died. The four others are being treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to the release. Jessica Williams, a spokeswoman for the police department, said all four of the surviving victims were in stable condition.

Saturday morning small memorials were placed outside of the one-story house. Near the curb three letters spelling out ZAY were planted in the grass along with flowers, candles and hand-written notes. Closer to the house, on the porch, a pink teddy bear held a heart with the words “World’s Best Mom” stitched on it. Two bouquets of flowers sat next to the bear.

Members of a local church knocked on doors to check on neighbors on the quiet street and people who attended the party came to the house to lay down flowers. No one wanted to talk about the shooting.

The overnight shooting happened on Wilmington’s Southside, about a half mile from Greenfield Lake. The home sits near the edge of an area dominated by small, single-story houses, with clusters of automobile and construction-oriented commercial buildings to the east and south.

Williams, the police spokeswoman, said she was unable to provide any information about a suspect or motive.

The department said it was still working to notify the families of the victims, and was unable to release their names. Williams added those names would likely be released to the public later Saturday.