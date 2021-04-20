How to watch the Derek Chauvin trial verdict at 5 p.m. EST

The Detroit News

The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

The verdict is to be read at 5 p.m. EST Tuesday. You can watch along live here:

The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

The racially diverse jury – anonymous and sequestered from the outside world – resumed deliberations Tuesday morning as lawmakers and fellow citizens alike delivered their own opinions about the combustible case that triggered protests, violence and a reckoning over racism in the U.S.

In Washington, President Joe Biden said that he had spoken to Floyd’s family on Monday and “can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling."

He also said Tuesday he was “praying the verdict is the right verdict.” He said he believed the case, which has gone to the jury and put the nation on edge, was “overwhelming.”

Locally, Michigan’s second-largest city placed concrete barriers around the police department Tuesday as it prepares for protests when a verdict emerges.

Grand Rapids had some of Michigan’s worst violence last May after Floyd's death. Police cars were set on fire, businesses were damaged and downtown windows were smashed. The National Guard was summoned.

In the social media sphere, Facebook is stepping up the enforcement of its rules ahead of the verdict. The social media giant is tightening its content-moderation efforts, saying it wants to “protect peaceful protests and limit content that could lead to civil unrest or violence.”