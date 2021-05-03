Bill and Melinda Gates announce they’re divorcing

Associated Press

Philanthropic power couple Bill and Melinda Gates announced Monday they are getting divorced.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

“Over the last 27 years we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” the couple wrote on Twitter. “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together art the foundations, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

They asked for privacy “as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Last year, Bill Gates, formerly the world's richest person, said he was stepping down from Microsoft's board to focus on philanthropy.

Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975. He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.