Rioters accused of spraying officer to remain in jail

David Yaffe-Bellany

Bloomberg

The two men accused of attacking Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with a chemical spray at the Jan. 6 riot in Washington will remain behind bars after a federal judge denied their request for bail.

George Tanios and Julian Khater were arrested in March on charges that they conspired to attack Sicknick and two other Capitol Police officers during the siege. The authorities claim Khater took a chemical spray from Tanios’ backpack and used it to assault the officers, causing them to retreat from the police line and rush to wash out their eyes.

Sicknick later collapsed at police headquarters and subsequently died at the hospital.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan on Tuesday ordered Tanios and Khater to be held pending trial.