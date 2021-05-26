Multiple people killed in San Jose, Calif., shooting, reports say

Wire reports

San Jose, Calif. — Multiple people are dead in an early Wednesday morning shooting near a light rail yard and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, according to wire reports.

The shooter is also dead, sources told the Mercury News.

The first reports of the shooting came around 6:34 a.m. local time, which is 9:34 a.m. EDT.

The mayor of San Jose said several people were being treated for injuries after police and sheriff's officials responded to reports of the shooting at a railyard.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet that “the shooter is no longer a threat" and the facility has been evacuated.

He said the shooting “has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed."

Authorities were asking people also to stay away from the area, describing the scene as active.

No other information was available.