2 killed, more than 20 wounded in mass shooting at Florida concert, police say

Devoun Cetoute and Bianca Padró Ocasio

The Miami Herald

Two people were killed and up to 25 people wounded in a mass shooting at a concert early Sunday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade, officials say.

The shooting started after midnight at a concert at a billiards hall in the 7600 block of Northwest 186th Street, an unincorporated area of the county west of Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez said.

El Mula Banquet Hall had been rented out for the concert, police said. Some concert-goers where outside when a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up, Ramirez said. Three unidentified people stepped out of the SUV with assault rifles and handguns and began shooting into the crowd. Two people were shot dead at the hall and 20 to 25 others suffered gunshot wounds. One of the injured is in critical condition.

"We believe this is a targeted act of gun violence," Ramirez said. "This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took eight of the injured to Miami-Dade and Broward hospitals, said Miami-Dade police spokesman Detective Angel Rodriguez. In addition, he said, more than 12 other victims went to various hospitals on their own.

"This type of gun violence has to stop," Ramirez said. "Every weekend it is the same thing. This is targeted, this is definitely not random."

Relatives and friends rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital to check on the conditions of loved ones. By 6 a.m., a few people remained outside the entrance, eager to hear updates. A few joined hands in prayer. People did not want to talk about what happened.

This is the second major shooting in the Miami area over the Memorial Day weekend. Late Friday into Saturday, one person was killed and six others wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Wynwood area of Miami.

"It is very difficult to stop a small amount of individuals who want to go out there and commit murder, and it takes all of us to stop this," Ramirez said. "We really have to put the work in this summer to keep our children and community safe."

Police do not yet have description of the three people who shot into the crowd.