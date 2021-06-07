Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon

Associated Press
Portland, Ore. – Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot over the weekend at a home in the city.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the home at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the southeastern part of the city and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

Portland police respond to a shooting in a house in the 4000 block of Southeast Boise Street, on Sunday evening, June 6, 2021. Homicide detectives also responded.

The investigation is contininuing and autopsies will be peformed, according to police.

No other information about the shooting was immediately made public.

