Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1

Associated Press

Minneapolis – A woman was killed and three other people were injured when an SUV struck a parked car and tossed it into demonstrators during a protest in the Minneapolis neighborhood where a Black man was fatally shot earlier this month during an arrest attempt, police and witnesses said Monday.

The suspect was pulled from his vehicle by protesters after the 11:39 p.m. Sunday crash in Uptown and, according to reports from witnesses, demonstrators began striking him, according to police. The driver was taken into custody and was being treated for injuries at a hospital, authorities said.

A witness said the man driving an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and appeared to accelerate as he got closer to demonstrators who had blocked off a street. The driver struck a car parked across one of the traffic lanes, and that car then hit people.

“There was one line of barriers and then a second barrier, and he sped up. He sped up. He went even faster as he approached us. You could hear it … start going even faster as he got close to us,” D.J. Hooker said.

Witnesses said the SUV hit the car hard enough to send it flying.