Weisselberg quits Trump’s UK golf business after charges

Sophie Alexander and Ben Stupples

Bloomberg

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has stepped down as a director at Donald Trump’s Scottish golf club a week after Manhattan’s District Attorney charged him with tax crimes.

Weisselberg, 73, was terminated as a director and is no longer “a person with significant control” of the Trump International Golf Club Scotland, according to a filing Thursday.

It’s the first sign of Trump’s longtime finance chief relinquishing duties after he was charged alongside the Trump Organization. The 15-count indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance detailed how Weisselberg was furnished with a luxury Upper West Side apartment, private-school tuition for his grandchildren, leased cars and other perks totaling $1.76 million, which he and his employer hid from tax authorities.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization both pleaded not guilty to all charges on July 1. The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Weisselberg originally worked for Trump’s father Fred and has been a trusted aid to the billionaire ex-president for decades, even running the company alongside Trump’s two adult sons since he took office in 2017.

It’s unclear whether his stepping down is part of a broader plan. Weisselberg’s loyalties to the company and Trump himself are currently being tested as his cooperation with the District Attorney could lead to a more expansive case against the company. Vance has been probing possible bank and insurance fraud at the company as well, and Weisselberg has unique insight into his boss’s finances and business dealings.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are still listed as directors of the U.K. company, according to Companies House, the regulatory site where the filing was posted.