Olivia Rodrigo adds star power to White House youth vaccine effort

Associated Press

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is at the White House on Wednesday to promote COVID-19 vaccines for young people.

The singer/songwriter was scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to record promotional videos, the administration said Tuesday, on the importance of vaccinations among young people and to answer any questions parents and youth may have.

Rodrigo, 18, who also is a popular actor, arrived at the White House on Wednesday in a pink, black and white suit, which Vogue magazine said was by Chanel, and platform shoes.

Her work with Biden and Fauci will be featured on social media, both by the White House and her own YouTube channel, which has 6 million subscribers.