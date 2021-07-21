Muffins sold at 7-Eleven stores, other shops recalled over listeria risk

Give and Go Prepared Food has issued a nationwide recall of certain muffin products over potential listeria contamination.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development noted the company issued its voluntary recall Monday, noting that more than two dozen muffin products sold under various brands and at stores including 7-Eleven, could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals might suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Canadian manufacturer's recall is limited solely to the products listed below, which have been sold in retail stores nationwide. No other Give & Go products are affected, and this recall does not affect products in countries other than the United States.

The product being recalled is the following:

The company said it became aware of the potential issue as part of its environmental monitoring program. To date, Grab and Go has received no reports of illness related to this issue and is taking this action out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who have these products should immediately dispose of the products and not eat them.

Consumers can contact the company at (844) 366-1171 to obtain more information about the recall 24 hours a day.

The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the FDA.