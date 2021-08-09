Alzheimer’s experts express serious doubts about new drug’s efficacy

Steve Dorfman

The Palm Beach Post

From the day in early June that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted “accelerated” approval for Aduhelm (generically known as Aducanumab) as the first and only drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, the decision has been mired in controversy.

Aduhelm is purported to target aggregated forms of amyloid-beta and reduce the plaques that form in the brains of Alzheimer’s sufferers.

The drug, explains the National Council on Aging, is thought to “work by eliminating clumps of a toxic protein believed to destroy neurons in the brain that leads cognitive decline. The proteins, known as beta-amyloid plaques, are common in people with dementia. Aduhelm is a monoclonal antibody that stimulates the immune system to target and break down these plaques.”

However, the results of the clinical studies submitted by the drug’s manufacturer, Biogen, and the FDA’s accelerated approval, have been highly criticized by experts in the field.

The drug was given to those with the earliest signs of mild cognitive impairment, and whether it had any discernible effect has been the subject of ongoing debate.

Biogen’s results from its original ENGAGE trial did not show Aduhelm as having any benefit. However, the company then reinterpreted its results in what was called the EMERGE study; those results said that participants in a high-dose group experienced a slower worsening of the disease as measured by a standard cognitive test given to potential Alzheimer’s sufferers. Biogen’s analysis and explanation for these divergent results, their seeming contradictions and what they truly mean have been the source of widespread controversy – and led to the resignation of at least one FDA advisory panel member.

Trying to convince skeptics

At a meeting last month with the advisory board of the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, Biogen representatives tried to affirm the potential efficacy of its treatment, but the organization’s 15-member panel unanimously decided there was not sufficient clinical evidence to confirm any of the drugmaker’s claims that the drug could slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s.

The panel also raised concerns about the potential harmful side effects the drug could cause, which include brain swelling and brain bleeding (about 40% of clinical trial participants experienced one or the other), as well as headaches, confusion, delirium, disorientation, vision changes, and diarrhea. Those who are administered Aduhelm willlikely have to undergo regular spinal taps or PET scans of their brains.

Dr. Victor Henderson, a Stanford professor and director of the university’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, participated in the meeting as a clinical expert and summed up his feelings simply: “We need something that does more, but I don’t think this is it.”

Dr. Joseph Ouslander, a professor of geriatric medicine at Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine, also has serious misgivings about Aduhelm’s efficacy.

“The controversy is well-justified,” he said. “As a geriatrician who has treated people with Alzheimer’s disease and their families for close to 40 years, I recognize that the primary treatment for this terrible disease is NOT drug therapy.

“The primary treatment for Alzheimer’s involves educating the patient and family about the nature and course of the disease, planning for the future, recognizing changes in cognition, behavior and mood that interfere with function and quality of life, keeping the patient safe from activities such as driving, cooking and going out alone that could result in devastating consequences, and taking advantage of local and national support programs for both patients and families.”

Ouslander also noted that Aduhelm’s “administration by injection, the need for expensive imaging studies that are not paid for by Medicare outside clinical trials, and the current lack of clarity as to whether Medicare Part D will cover the drug – and if so with what copay – are all potential barriers to its use.”

Ouslander’s last point is especially important because Biogen expects to price the drug at $56,000 annually.

Nevertheless, the FDA’s accelerated approval has given Biogen up to a nine-year window to complete its post-approval trials to confirm the drug’s efficacy.

One of the arguments that Biogen has made in favor of the drug’s controversial approval, and which many experts find specious, is that Aduhelm’s approval will stimulate research and development of other Alzheimer’s disease drugs. In fact, Biogen’s chief medical officer said she believed the development of Alzheimer’s drugs today is like the development of multiple sclerosis drugs was two or three decades ago.

More negative publicity came for the drug during the last week of July when Axios reported that “Biogen recently submitted a paper to JAMA, a top medical research journal, that analyzed results from the clinical trials of its new Alzheimer’s drug. However, Biogen later withdrew the paper because JAMA considered rejecting it unless edits were made.”

According to Axios, Biogen denied that its paper was in danger of being rejected by JAMA and that the company “decided to pursue other publication opportunities.”

‘Educational’ campaign

Also drawing criticism from Alzheimer’s experts has been Biogen’s recent “educational” campaign, which has included the creation of a promotional website called ItsTimeWeKnow.com as well as a Facebook page, an advertisement on The New York Times website and other online partnerships.

Critics argue that in their questionnaire, Biogen and its partner, Japanese drugmaker Eisai, are “over medicalizing” what is just typical age-related memory loss or normal, everyday forgetfulness.

Not remembering where you left your car keys, or having that “tip-of-the-tongue” feeling when you can’t come up with a certain name or word, or occasionally losing your train of thought are perfectly normal no matter your age. Yet Biogen, critics say, is trying to persuade folks that not only are these symptoms indicative of mild cognitive impairment, but that they’re also the earliest warning signs of Alzheimer’s.

The ItsTimeWeKnow.com website claims that 1 in 12 Americans age 50 and older are showing signs of mild cognitive impairment, and that mild cognitive impairment is most often caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Adriane Fugh-Berman, a pharmacology professor at Georgetown University Medical Center, was especially critical of Biogen’s informational campaign, telling Kaiser Health News late last month, “It’s particularly egregious because they are trying to convince people with either normal memories or normal age-related decline that they are ill and they need a drug.”

Last month Fugh-Berman also co-wrote an opinion piece in The Baltimore Sun that further decried Biogen’s promotional initiative and cast doubt on whether or not targeting brain plaque with therapeutics is even an efficacious approach: “Plaque – essentially sticky bits in the brain – is more common in people with Alzheimer’s, but it is also common in people without Alzheimer’s. Many elderly people have plaque and no symptoms.

“Also, the amount of plaque doesn’t correlate with symptoms. Up to 50% of cognitively normal elderly people have typical signs of Alzheimer’s on autopsy. While this has been termed asymptomatic Alzheimer’s, no one who is (or was) cognitively normal should be given an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Given that the link between Alzheimer’s and plaque is unclear, it’s no surprise that none of the 25 trials of drugs that reduces plaque in Alzheimer’s patients has been successful in treating the disease.”

While Biogen has until 2030 to prove to skeptics that its expensive new drug provides any clinical benefit, Ouslander has no plans to give Aduhelm the benefit of the doubt anytime soon.

“In my medical school training, I learned to never be the first, but never be the last to try newly approved drugs,” he says. “I will not be prescribing this Aducanumab until more convincing data about its benefits vs. risks are demonstrated.”