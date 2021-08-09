Jeffrey Epstein victims receive nearly $125M through out of court program

Stephen Rex Brown

New York – A stunning 150 victims of Jeffrey Epstein have received nearly $125 million through an out of court claims program.

The Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program, which concluded most operations on Monday, said in a release that it received 225 claims – more than double the expected amount.

The payouts come from Epstein’s estate, which was valued at more than $600 million at the time of his suicide in a lower Manhattan lockup in August 2019 while awaiting trial for running an underage sex trafficking scheme. At the end of 2020, the estate said it had $49 million in cash and total assets of $240 million.

“Every claimant had an opportunity to be heard in a safe space, to share the intimate, personal, often harrowing accounts of what they endured and how it has affected them,” Jordana Feldman, the program’s independent administrator, said. “I was continually struck by the resilience and courage of the victims who put their faith and trust in this process.”

Feldman previously served as the former deputy special master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. The out of court program allowed Epstein accusers to describe the sex offender’s abuse in a confidential, non-adversarial setting.

In exchange for accepting a payout, victims agreed to drop lawsuits against the sex offender’s estate and his former employees. In some instances, Epstein accusers dropped lawsuits against his accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell after accepting an offer from the program.

Feldman said that 92% of victims deemed eligible for compensation accepted payout offers. A handful of Epstein victims are proceeding with lawsuits in Manhattan Federal Court against the estate.

“I am proud of what we were able to accomplish with this Program, but also recognize that no amount of money will erase the years of pain these victims have endured because of Jeffrey Epstein. My hope is that the Program provided his victims a meaningful measure of justice and a step on the path toward healing,” Feldman said.