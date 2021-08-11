Alerts to be sent today to cellphones, TVs, radios in FEMA test of emergency system

The Detroit News

Test messages will be sent to TVs and radios, along with select cellphones that have opted-in to receive test messages as two government agencies conduct alert capabilities.

The national test will consist of two portions, testing the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts. Both tests will begin at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, according to FEMA.

The WEA test will be directed only to cellphones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive test messages, which will be in either English or Spanish, depending on the device’s language settings.

Most mobile phones will not display the test message. In contrast, consumers will automatically receive real emergency alerts on compatible phones (even if they do not receive the test message). Instructions for how to opt-in to receive the test message on mobile devices can be found here.