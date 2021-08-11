Boy, 5, left in hot SUV dies in Virginia

The Detroit News

Springfield, Va. — A 5-year-old boy is dead after Fairfax County police said he was left in a hot SUV on Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers responding to a report of an unconscious child on Grey Fox Drive in Springfield found the boy unresponsive in the driveway, news outlets reported. The boy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The boy arrived home with a parent and siblings earlier in the afternoon and was left behind for unknown reasons strapped in a car seat and was found around 3:20 p.m., police said. Police don't know why he was left behind.

“Officers responded here for what was reported as a tragic accident, and at this point, I don’t have any reason to doubt that,” Lt. John Lieb said. Police said an autopsy would determine the exact cause of death, but Lieb added that heat was a factor.

The temperature outside the car was 93 degrees, but temperatures inside vehicles can climb much higher.