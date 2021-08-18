Video: EMS body cam shows aftermath of woman hit by metal piece at Cedar Point

Sandusky police have released the body camera footage from emergency medical services who responded to the Top Thrill Dragster Sunday after a woman was injured while waiting in line.

The identity and condition of the woman, who was reportedly struck by a metal object in the back of the head, remains unknown Wednesday. Officials for the Sandusky, Ohio, amusement park didn't respond to requests for comment.

However, a report by the Sandusky, Ohio Police Department on the incident provided a few more details about it.

Police responded to a call about the incident at about 4:28 p.m. Sunday.

"I responded to the area along with Cedar Point Officers and EMS," the responding police officer wrote in the report. "I assisted in attempting to locate medical supplies being requested, and in taking a medical cot into the que lines to the injured female party."

"Park guests along with CP EMS were rendering aide and moved the female to the cot, as SFD personal arrived and took over medical care."

According to the report, the woman was moved to an ambulance waiting at the park's midway in front of the ride entrance before being taken to a hospital emergency room.

An Ohio Department of Agriculture inspector was onsite at Cedar Point immediately after notification of the accident Sunday afternoon involving the Top Thrill Dragster, the agency that oversees inspection of amusement park rides said

Two Ohio Department of Agriculture inspectors were also joined by the ODA's Chief of Amusement Ride Safety and enforcement agents at the scene Monday to perform an investigation that is still ongoing, spokeswoman Katie Boyer said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The last inspection of the Top Thrill Dragster was completed on May 14, 2021 by four ODA inspectors... this ride is required to be inspected twice a year," said Boyer. "The second inspection for the Top Thrill Dragster for this year was planned for September."

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday when a small metal object became disengaged from a train on the roller coaster as it was ending its run.

"The object came into contact with a female guest waiting in line for the ride," park officials said in a statement.

The park's medics and Sandusky firefighters responded immediately, taking the woman to a hospital.

"At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family," the statement said. It also said there are no further updates.

David Vallo, an ER nurse who says he was in line at the ride and tried to help the woman, was interviewed by WKYC (Channel 3) in Ohio.

He told the station that the woman was down on the ground surrounded by people in line who said they were medical professionals by the time he got to her.

"About 20 minutes after I got in line... there was a lot of commotion, a lot of people started screaming, hopping the gates and running for the exit. And everybody was screaming that this woman was hurt," Vallo said. "I hopped over one of the railings where the cars shoot off...I saw her and there were already other people who identified themselves as medical personnel there and I got on the ground with her and basically did everything I could until Sandusky EMS arrived."

