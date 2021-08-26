Police: Suspects arrested in Illinois courthouse shooting

Associated Press

Kankakee, Ill. – Several suspects are in custody after a shooting Thursday morning at the county courthouse in the northern Illinois community of Kankakee, authorities said.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. near the courthouse and the county jail. Downey had no other details.

David Guzman, an assistant to Mayor Christopher Curtis, said Kankakee Police made at least one arrest and that there is no longer any danger to the public. Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said several people were in custody, according to the Daily Journal of Kankakee.

Guzman said he had no information on casualties, but a photo carried by the Daily Journal showed a body being loaded into an ambulance.

Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 located 60 miles south of Chicago.