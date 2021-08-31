1 in 5 Americans still say they won’t get COVID vaccine, poll finds

Joseph Wilkinson

New York Daily News

Vaccine resistance in the U.S. is trending downward, but a vocal minority remains, according to a new poll.

One in five eligible people, or 20%, say they won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos poll released Tuesday. That’s the lowest number since these pollsters began asking people about the vaccine in early April.

The drop could be influenced by a number of factors, including increased mandates by employers, rising case counts caused by the delta variant and the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

About 72% of eligible Americans have received at least one shot, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The Axios-Ipsos poll arrived at the same number.

In August, 14 million people got their first dose, up from 10 million in July, USA Today reported. Additionally, the U.S. has averaged 900,000 shots per day in recent weeks, up from 500,000 in mid-July.

The poll also found more parents plan to make their children get vaccinated, with 68% saying their kids either already got a shot or would when they were eligible.