Detroit man arrested in fatal shootings of 2 women in West Virginia

Associated Press

Charleston, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two women in West Virginia, police said.

Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, was arrested Thursday in Detroit in the Oct. 8 shootings of Bria Nicole White, 26, and Kytiana Belcher, 22, both of Charleston, Charleston police said in a statement.

Charleston police had obtained a warrant charging Goodman with two counts of first-degree murder, the statement said.

The women lived together. Their bodies were found in different locations in Charleston. White was found on a sidewalk and Belcher was located in a backyard, police said.