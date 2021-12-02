UN on lockdown after armed man seen pacing outside gate

The Detroit News
New York – United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down Thursday after a man was seen pacing nearby with what police said appeared to be a shotgun.

A police spokesperson said hostage negotiators were speaking with the man, who appeared to be in his 60s, and hoped to resolve the situation peacefully.

A cyclist passes United Nations headquarters, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in New York.

People inside U.N. headquarters were told to shelter in place.

The man was first spotted around 10:30 a.m. on the east side of 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, just outside the U.N.’s Manhattan headquarters, police said.

Videos posted on social media showed the man pacing in front of a gate to the U.N. complex on 1st Avenue, carrying an object, possibly a firearm.

The gates were closed and the person didn’t appear to be trying to breach the security perimeter.

