Moderna says booster shot raises antibodies to fight omicron

Wire reports

Preliminary data suggests Moderna’s booster shot is effective in increasing antibody levels against the COVID-19 omicron variant, the Cambridge-based company said in a statement early Monday morning.

The 50 µg booster of mRNA-1273, which is currently authorized, increased neutralizing antibody levels against omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-booster levels, Moderna said. A 100 µg dose, which the company is also studying, increased antibody levels to 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels.

“The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all. However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring,” Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said in the statement.

The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”

Twenty people were studied for each booster size, Moderna said, further suggesting that data from the Phase 2/3 study of the 100 µg booster show it is “generally safe and well-tolerated.”

This booster is still in clinical trials. Moderna also plans to advance a booster dose targeted toward the omicron variant in early 2022.

The administration is expecting a series of breakthrough infections with the surge of holiday travelers. Fauci said most people who have been vaccinated and gotten a booster should be fine if they take precautions such as wearing masks in crowded settings including airports.

Biden plans to speak Tuesday on the status of the fight against COVID-19 and discuss government help for communities in need of assistance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. She also said he will be “issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated.”

AP and TNS contributed to this report.