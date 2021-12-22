Governor signs measure legalizing sports gambling in Ohio

The Detroit News

Columbus, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday signed legislation to legalize sports gambling in Ohio.

Ohio lawmakers approved legislation earlier this month that will allow people to place sports bets online, at casinos, racinos, and at stand-alone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants and professional sports facilities.

People will be able to place wagers on professional sports teams, motor sports, Olympic events, golf and tennis and major college sports such as football and basketball.

Ohio joins more than 30 states that have passed legislation since a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal ban on states legalizing sports wagering.

Ohio’s legislation requires that sports betting be available by Jan. 1, 2023. It’s expected to take months for the Ohio Casino Control Commission to formulate rules and regulations on sports wagering before accepting license applications.

Operators will pay a 10% tax on net revenue to the state to help fund K-12 education and problem gambling programs.

The Legislative Service Commission estimates that sports betting will eventually become a $3.35 billion industry in Ohio.