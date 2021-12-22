Omicron has 80% lower risk of hospitalization, new study shows

Janice Kew

Bloomberg

South Africans contracting COVID-19 in the current fourth wave of infections are 80% less likely to be hospitalized if they catch the omicron variant, compared with other strains, according to a study released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Once admitted to the hospital, the risk of severe disease doesn’t differ from other variants, the authors led by scientists Nicole Walter and Cheryl Cohen said.