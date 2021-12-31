2 more earthquakes shake South Carolina's Midlands region

Associated Press

Elgin, S.C. — Two more earthquakes have struck near Columbia, South Carolina, where seven quakes have been felt since Monday.

The most recent earthquakes struck Tuesday in the Elgin area, about 20 miles northeast of Columbia, WLTX-TV reported. One of those was a 2.5 magnitude earthquake and the other a 2.36 magnitude quake.

The state typically averages up to 20 quakes each year, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

Elgin is along a large fault system that extends from Georgia through the Carolinas and into Virginia, said Steven Jaume, a professor in the geology department at the College of Charleston.