Boy survives being hit in face by falling New Year's bullet

Associated Press

New Orleans — Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was struck by a bullet fired during New Year’s Eve celebrations fell from the sky and struck him.

Fabian Rivera was on a swing set in the backyard of a home in New Orleans when the bullet fell, WWL-TV reported.

Fabian was looking at the sky and listening to fireworks when he got off the swing with blood on him and began crying, said his friend, 10-year-old Diana Lopez.

The bullet hit him near his mouth and passed through his neck.

Fabian was taken to a hospital, and is now recovering at home.