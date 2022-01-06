Tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M Powerball jackpot

Associated Press

Madison, Wis. — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California are winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million.

The Wisconsin Lottery has not yet announced where the winning ticket was sold in the Badger State. The California Lottery says the winning ticket from that state was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sacramento.

The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday night were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball was 17.

The winners have a cash option of splitting $450 million. The jackpot was one of the largest in the history of the Powerball game, but didn't rank among the Top 10 largest in U.S. lottery history.

In the drawing there were also 14 other tickets that won several million dollars.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.