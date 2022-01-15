The story of how the Doomsday Clock began ticking 75 years ago, the brainchild of a Chicago artist
Ron Grossman
Chicago Tribune
Chicago — Martyl Langsdorf designed just one magazine cover, but it has had considerable staying power. A prolific painter of abstract and figurative canvases, she was commissioned 75 years ago by the scientists who built the atomic bomb that ended World War II. By 1947 the Cold War was on, and they wanted to alert Americans to the danger of a nuclear confrontation with the Soviet Union.