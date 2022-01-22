Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in four-vehicle crash in Brentwood

Gregory Yee and Seema Mehta

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles –Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a four-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon in Brentwood that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries, his spokesman confirmed.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

Paramedics transported a woman who suffered a head abrasion to the hospital, according to an LAPD statement.

Police did not disclose the identities of anyone in the crash, which was first reported by TMZ, or provide information about the vehicles involved.

A Schwarzenegger spokesman confirmed the actor and former California governor had just left his home and was driving a GMC Yukon, which hit a Toyota Prius.

Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, his spokesman said.

He was concerned about the injured woman, checked on her and spoke with firefighters and police, the spokesman said.

“Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision,” the LAPD said in a statement. “All parties remained at scene. No further information will be made available.”

Schwarzenegger had not been drinking, his spokesman told the Los Angeles Times.

The spokesman also confirmed that Jake Steinfeld from “Body by Jake” was on scene.

Schwarzenegger, an Austrian-born bodybuilder turned Hollywood action hero, embodied the immigrant dream. He married a member of the Kennedy family and made a fortune in real estate while becoming one of the most sought-after movie stars.

A longtime Republican, Schwarzenegger successfully won the governorship in the 2003 recall of Gov. Gray Davis and at one time prompted talk of amending the Constitution so he could run for president.

But his tenure as governor was tumultuous, because of an economic downturn and his inability to enact change through the sheer force of his personality. Teachers unions in particular rolled over his policy proposals in a set of 2005 ballot measures.

After leaving office, Schwarzenegger and wife Maria Shriver parted ways after she learned that he fathered a child with a longtime member of the family’s staff. Their divorce was finalized in December.

He had also faced allegations of inappropriate and bawdy behavior on movie sets before he became governor.

Schwarzenegger would recover from his personal controversies, returning to Hollywood as well as the world stage.

He spends much of his time focusing on climate change and gerrymandering concerns, but he also routinely poked former President Donald Trump during his tenure about his policies and his demeanor in videos that frequently went viral.