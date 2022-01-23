Maryland teen charged as adult with attempted murder in school shooting

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News

A 17-year-old Maryland teenager who shot a classmate during school will be charged as an adult, officials announced Saturday.

Steven Alston Jr., a junior at Magruder High School in Rockville, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Montgomery County Police responded to the high school around 1 p.m. Friday after a 15-year-old boy was found inside a student bathroom with a gunshot wound, officials said in a statement Saturday.

The school went into lockdown and Alston was arrested two hours later.

A ghost gun, unserialized and untraceable, was also found in the school.

Alston is currently being held without bond.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, remains in critical condition.

Police said it doesn’t appear Alston was targeting anyone else at the school, but it’s unclear why he shot the victim or if the two had history.